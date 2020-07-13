Max Blumenthal: ‘Cancel Culture’ hypocrites cancel open debate and foreign countries

Max Blumenthal says that signatories of the “Cancel Culture” letter fail to practice what they preach, while fueling an internecine liberal debate that sidelines vital issues and cancels foreign lives.

A recent open letter signed by prominent pundits and intellectuals warns of a growing problem with cancel culture. The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discusses how many of its prominent signatories have spent their careers trying to silence dissenting voices on critical issues such as Israel-Palestine and Syria. They are also part of a growing establishment “hyper-liberal” cancel culture that sidelines vital issues including class struggle; promotes reactionary projects like Russiagate by co-opting righteous causes; and supports the cancelation of foreign countries via aggressive U.S. foreign policy.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone and author of The Management of Savagery.