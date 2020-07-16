Pushback with Aaron Maté

Nancy Pelosi, leader of corporate Democrats, challenged by leftist Shahid Buttar

Shahid Buttar on his campaign to unseat Nancy Pelosi, the country’s most powerful Democrat.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is being challenged on the November ballot by democratic socialist Shahid Buttar, who is running on a staunch progressive platform for Pelosi’s Congressional seat in California. 

Guest: Shahid Buttar, Congressional candidate challenging Nancy Pelosi in CA-12. https://shahidforchange.us/