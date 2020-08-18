Media, Red Lines with Anya Parampil

Oliver Stone on challenging Hollywood convention & film as a ‘disappearing’ art form

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with award-winning screenwriter and director Oliver Stone about his memoir, “Chasing the Light”.

Anya Parampil and Oliver Stone discuss the legendary screenwriter and director’s experience as a soldier during the Vietnam War; his films, including “Platoon” and “Scarface”; his work on Latin America; and his views on the demise of Hollywood.

 

Transcript available soon.