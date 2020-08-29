Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with René González, a member of the Cuban Five whose real life experience inspired the recent Netflix film “The Wasp Network”.
They discuss his reaction to the film as well as what it was like for him to work as a Cuban agent in the 1990s monitoring right-wing terrorist networks in Miami. Anya also asks González about current US-Cuba relations.
