Retired NBA All Star and 2x champion David West on the NBA walkout, the NCAA’s cartel, and rejecting the demonization of China.

David West, a retired two-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion, discusses the NBA walkout over racist police violence; the challenges of activism in pro sports; his involvement in a new league challenging the NCAA’s exploitation of young players; the neocon attacks on the NBA over China, and more.

Guest: David West. Retired 15-year NBA player; two-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion; and chief operating officer of the Professional Collegiate League.