Red Lines host Anya Parampil provides a global Coronavirus update, explaining how China suppressed the pandemic with a determined and centralized strategy that was heavily criticized in the West.

Parampil also addresses how US sanctions on Iran are exacerbating the impact of the virus on the country, and Israel is exploiting the crisis to deepen apartheid measures of separation. And in an ironic twist, AIPAC attendees turn out to be a key source of infection in the US.