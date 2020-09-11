Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with The Grayzone’s Ben Norton about US troll farm CLS Strategies that boosted Bolivia’s coup regime and sought to destabilize leftist Venezuelan and Mexican governments.

Ben Norton joined Red Lines to discuss his recent piece, “U.S. govt-linked PR firm ran fake news networks for right-wing Latin American regimes.” He outlined how a Washington D.C. based PR firm called CLS Strategies sought to undermine the democratically elected governments of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico, as well as boost support for the Bolivian coup regime. Norton also addressed CLS Strategies’ close ties to the Democratic Party and a potential Biden Administration.