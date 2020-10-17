REPORTS
SUPPORT
Bolivia militarizes on election eve: Dispatch from the capital La Paz
Max Blumenthal
and
Ben Norton
·
October 17, 2020
Bolivia
Hours before polls opened in Bolivia, de facto Interior Minister Arturo Murillo launched a massive military show of force, praising security forces for removing “dictator” Evo Morales from power in 2019.
Max Blumenthal reports from the capital La Paz
Video by Ben Norton
