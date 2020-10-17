    bolivia military election eve

    Bolivia militarizes on election eve: Dispatch from the capital La Paz

    Bolivia

    Hours before polls opened in Bolivia, de facto Interior Minister Arturo Murillo launched a massive military show of force, praising security forces for removing “dictator” Evo Morales from power in 2019.

    Max Blumenthal reports from the capital La Paz

    Video by Ben Norton