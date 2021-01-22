Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodriguez details new measures to break the US blockade









In a wide-ranging interview with The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez details her government’s new Anti-Blockade Law and explains how it counteracts the impact of the US economic war imposed on her country

VP Rodriguez also answered left-wing criticism of the Anti-Blockade Law and discussed her family’s history of leftist activism dating back to Venezuela’s dirty war, when her father was disappeared by the old neoliberal regime. She placed the ongoing attacks by the US-backed right-wing opposition in the same context as the killings of leftists during the dark days of Venezuela’s Fourth Republic.