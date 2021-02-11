Explaining India’s farmer uprising, the largest strike in human history









Anya Parampil speaks with New Delhi-based journalist Prasanth Radhakrishnan about the historic farmer strike currently sweeping India ​

Radhakrishnan explains why farmers are rising up, how they are organized, and how the neoliberal government of Narendra Modi has responded to the movement. Just one day after this interview, the Modi government raided the offices of Radhakrishnan’s employer, Newsclick.in, and detained its editors in what has been denounced as an act of intimidation against critical media. Learn more about the disturbing press crackdown here.