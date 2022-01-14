“Smoking Gun” Analysis Finds US Sanctions Produce “War Time” Economy in Venezuela

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Francisco R. Rodríguez, the Executive of Oil for Venezuela, about a study he recently published which analyzed the impact of US sanctions on Venezuela’s economy.

Rodríguez shares data which prove sanctions have directly contributed to a major economic contraction in Venezuela, driven mainly by a significant drop in the country’s oil production as a result of the measures. Rodríguez also addresses common arguments made by individuals who seek to obscure the impact US sanctions have had on Venezuela’s economy. Read the study: https://sanctionsandsecurity.org/publications/sanctions-economic-statecraft-and-venezuelas-crisis/