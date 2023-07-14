House votes down amendment to block cluster bomb shipments to Ukraine

As US cluster munitions arrived in Ukraine, a bi-partisan vote struck down an effort to stop the internationally banned weapons’ transfer.

Meanwhile, every House Democrat and a majority of Republicans voted down a measure to strip $300 million of Ukraine aid from the NDAA.

The House on Thursday night voted down an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that would have prohibited the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The amendment was led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and failed in a vote of 147-276. The amendment received support from 98 Republicans and 49 Democrats.

The night before the vote, Republicans on the House Rules Committee voted down the original amendment relating to cluster bombs that would have banned the export of the controversial munition to all nations, not just Ukraine, which had bipartisan co-sponsors. The Republicans then added the narrowed-down Greene amendment, which was less likely to get Democratic support.

Jason Crow, the pro-war Democrat who partnered w/ Liz Cheney to keep the US in Afghanistan forever, is now howling that amendments to prevent the Pentagon from blanketing Ukraine with cluster munitions will advance "pro-Putin propaganda" and harm "well-intentioned progressives" https://t.co/JbnDDeDx6w — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 14, 2023

Narrowing the amendment to Ukraine made it more of a vote against military aid for Ukraine rather than a vote against cluster bombs, and there’s been virtually no dissent from Democrats on President Biden’s Ukraine policy.

Even if the amendment passed, it wouldn’t have blocked current shipments of cluster bombs as they have already started arriving in Ukraine, and the NDAA still has a long way to go before it becomes law. Both the House and the Senate need to pass their versions, and then the two chambers have to negotiate the finalized version.

Every House Democrat – including all members of the Squad – voted against @RepMTG's amendment to eliminate $300 million in funding for the Ukraine proxy war from the NDAA They were joined by most Republicans https://t.co/PMhIj9admC — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 14, 2023

The House also voted down amendments put forward by Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to reduce funding for Ukraine. One amendment from Greene would have cut $300 million in military aid for Ukraine that’s packed into the $886 billion NDAA, but it failed in a vote of 89-341.

Gaetz put forward an amendment to cut off all military assistance for Ukraine. The measure failed in a vote of 70-358, with only Republicans voting in favor.