Pushback: Aaron Maté and Ben Norton discuss Syria war, US withdrawal, Turkish invasion

The Grayzone hosted its first YouTube livestream of Pushback with Aaron Maté, featuring Ben Norton. We discussed the Syria war, the withdrawal of US troops, and the Turkish invasion.

Show notes and links

Syria map used in the discussion:

Video of Syrian Kurds celebrating in Qamishli and Hasaka:

Celebrations in Qamishli and Hasaka. People celebrating the "start of the deployment of the Syrian army to confront Turkish aggression". @akhbar pic.twitter.com/hQVecRci8b — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) October 13, 2019

Jenan Moussa:

I've just interviewed a dozen kurdish civilians in Derik in north Syria. I am not saying this is an official poll but its significant that they all said they prefer Syrian army to Turkish army. Also nobody I spoke to has plans to leave once the Syrian army arrives.@akhbar — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) October 14, 2019

Mutlu Civiroglu:

Self Administration of NE Syria announces an agreement with Syrian Government to protect Syrian borders with SDF against Turkey. It will also help liberating all areas from Turkey including Afrin pic.twitter.com/aatRDChDJN — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) October 13, 2019

Regime-changers like Danny Gold are back-tracking after embedding with Takfiri “rebels”:

Elizabeth Tsurkov freaks out about her jihadi pen pals:

Israeli soldier/think tank Syria “expert” admits her pen pals are mutilating Syrian children then justifies their crimes because they are “deeply traumatized” and don’t have job opportunities. 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/140HAyNLZz — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) October 13, 2019

ShamiWitness: How Bellingcat and neocons collaborated with most influential ISIS propagandist on Twitter, by Mark Ames

White Helmets helped Turkey ethnically cleanse Afrin:

Last year, White Helmets rode with Turkish invasion forces into Afrin & celebrated the Turkey-jihadi alliance’s ethnic cleansing of Kurds & Syrian minorities. No one said peep on behalf of “our Kurdish allies” then. https://t.co/sn4ceQ64jo — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) October 13, 2019

History of Kurds in Syria, Syrian-Kurdish relations, interview with Kurdish journalist Ali Ornek:

Video of journalists leaving Syria: