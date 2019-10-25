Blowback: US-armed ‘moderate rebels’ slaughter Kurds in Syria

Amid outrage over Turkey’s atrocities against Kurdish civilians northern Syria, Max Blumenthal discusses how some of the Syrian militias committing the crimes are composed of the same “moderate rebels” that the US, Turkey, and Gulf states armed, trained, and supported during the multi-year Syria proxy war.
Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of “The Management of Savagery.”
