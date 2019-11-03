Pushback with Aaron Maté

Journalist Max Blumenthal arrested on false charge in DC

The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal speaks out on his arrest months after reporting on Venezuelan opposition violence at the DC embassy.

Blumenthal was seized from his home by a group of officers and held for two days in cells and cages. His arrest warrant labels him as “armed  and dangerous.” Blumenthal says the charges are false and a retaliation against The Grayzone’s journalism on the US-backed coup in Venezuela and corrupt members of the right-wing Venezuelan opposition carrying it out.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of “The Management of Savagery.”