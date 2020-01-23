Joe Biden, Red Lines with Anya Parampil, Uncategorized, US Politics

The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil slams mainstream media’s anti-Sanders bias on Tucker Carlson Tonight

The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil joined Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News to discuss the media and democratic establishment’s attack on Senator Bernie Sanders.

Anya and Tucker talked about The New York Times editorial board’s recent decision to endorse Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination.