The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil slams mainstream media’s anti-Sanders bias on Tucker Carlson Tonight

The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil joined Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News to discuss the media and democratic establishment’s attack on Senator Bernie Sanders.
Anya and Tucker talked about The New York Times editorial board’s recent decision to endorse Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination.
Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula, Palestine, Venezuela, and Honduras.