Jeremy Corbyn faces Russiagate smear campaign before UK vote

Jeremy Corbyn, a real progressive, could win UK’s elections. Max Blumenthal

joins Pushback to discuss how powerful forces are trying to stop Corbyn with a Russiagate-fueled smear campaign — and why Bernie Sanders could be their next target.

Just before British elections, the UK’s military-intelligence apparatus is smearing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with evidence-free Russiagate allegations. NATO-funded “researchers” are claiming that leaked documents publicized by Corbyn that exposed secret US-UK talks over the British health service are in fact the result of a Russian disinformation campaign. The Russia-baiting against Corbyn comes as the Labour leader also faces an ongoing campaign to smear him with fake charges of anti-Semitism. The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discusses the British and US government-tied forces behind the anti-Corbyn effort, and how Bernie Sanders could be next.

Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of The Management of Savagery.

“Russiagate media smears against Corbyn brought to you by US and UK military-intelligence apparatus,” by Ben Norton and Max Blumenthal.