Suing Hillary Clinton, Tulsi Gabbard stands up to the Russiagate smear machine

As Bernie Sanders ignores Hillary Clinton’s attacks, Tulsi Gabbard is fighting back.
Gabbard has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Clinton for labeling her a “Russian asset.” Independent journalist Michael Tracey joins Pushback to discuss.
Guest: Michael Tracey, independent journalist.
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.