Pushback with Aaron Maté, Uncategorized

Suing Hillary Clinton, Tulsi Gabbard stands up to the Russiagate smear machine

As Bernie Sanders ignores Hillary Clinton’s attacks, Tulsi Gabbard is fighting back.

Gabbard has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Clinton for labeling her a “Russian asset.” Independent journalist Michael Tracey joins Pushback to discuss.

Guest: Michael Tracey, independent journalist.