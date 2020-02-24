Julian Assange extradition hearing sees US attack bravery, press freedom

As Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing begins in London, Randy Credico on the targeting and demonization of the Wikileaks publisher.
A hearing on the US effort to extradite Julian Assange for charges brought under the Espionage Act has begun in London. Satirist and broadcaster Randy Credico, a friend of Assange, discusses the stakes involved: an unprecedented assault on press freedom and a media publisher who has exposed the crimes and secrets of the US establishment.
Guest: Randy Credico, political satirist and broadcaster.