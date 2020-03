Without a New Deal-style public works program, the coronavirus pandemic threatens major economic damage.

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of US workers without a job and the healthcare that comes with it. Economist Pavlina Tcherneva discusses how the Congressional bailout prioritizes corporate profits instead of building on the successful legacy of the New Deal.

Guest: Pavlina Tcherneva, Associate Professor at Bard College and author of “The Case for a Job Guarantee.”