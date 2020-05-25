US threatens nuclear arms race ‘into oblivion’ as it kills another treaty and mulls bomb tests

The Trump administration continues to undermine global arms control and increase the threat of a nuclear weapons race with Russia and China.

The U.S. has announced plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows participants to launch joint surveillance flights in a bid to avert military conflict. Trump officials have also rejected talks on renewing New START and reportedly discussed conducting the first US nuclear test since 1992. All this comes as Trump’s arms control envoy said that Trump can outspend Russia and China on nuclear weapons “into oblivion.”

Guest: Daryl Kimball, Director of the Arms Control Association.