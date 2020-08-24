Red Lines host Anya Parampil talks to Danny Haiphong, a Contributor at the Black Agenda Report, about why some US leftwing media outlets repeat State Department talking points when it comes to China.
Danny also dispels some of the most common talking points, including “China is capitalist” and “China has imperialist ambitions”.
Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula, Palestine, Venezuela, and Honduras.