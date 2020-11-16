The real 2020 election scandal: voter theft targeting Black people, youth

The real 2020 election scandal is Republican-led voter theft targeting Black and youth voters in key battlegrounds, investigate reporter Greg Palast says.

President Trump is refusing to concede to Joe Biden over baseless allegations of widespread electoral fraud. Investigative journalist Greg Palast says that the real 2020 voting scandal is Republican-led voter theft targeting Black and youth voters in key battlegrounds, including Georgia, where Senate control will be decided.

Guest: Greg Palast. Veteran investigative journalist and author of several books including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” and his latest “How Trump Stole 2020.” http://www.GregPalast.com

