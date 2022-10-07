PHOTOS: OAS Chief Almagro canoodles aide following Venezuela regime-change junket

The Grayzone has obtained photographs of Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro displaying romantic intimacy with his former top advisor, Mexican diplomat Marian Vidaurri, hours after details of their affair were made public. On October 7, the Associated Press revealed Almagro and Vidaurri’s conduct is the subject of an internal OAS investigation due to concerns their relationship violated the multi-lateral governing body’s code of ethics.

In images obtained exclusively by The Grayzone, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro and his aide, Marian Vidaurri are seen holding hands as they stroll through an airport and speaking in a cozy, affectionate manner while seated on a flight. The photographs were taken by a traveler in Spain’s international Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport on February 21, 2019.

While in Madrid, Almagro was tasked with coordinating US and European efforts to unseat Venezuela’s elected president, Nicolás Maduro. His visit to Venezuela’s former colonizer in Madrid came just weeks after the Trump Administration’s decision to recognize Juan Guaidó, a formally unknown opposition lawmaker, as the country’s president.

Though neither party has denied the relationship, an OAS spokesperson told the Associated Press that Almagro never worked as Vidaurri’s superior. In an email to the AP, OAS spokesperson Gonzalo Espariz insisted: “Almagro never took part in any decisions regarding this staff member’s interests within the OAS.”

Yet Vidaurri’s own public biographies, which described her role as a “head adviser” to the OAS Secretary General, directly contradict the organization’s narrative.

A 2020 biography of Almagro published in his native Uruguay further muddies those claims. Journalist Francesca Emanuele noted the book documents how Almagro called to offer Vidaurri a job in his office after they spent time together during a trip to Philadelphia. The excerpt is translated in its entirety below:

“Vidaurri is a Mexican political scientist who for a long time was a member of the technical team that wrote reports for the Secretary General from the Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy. As she recounts it, although she had no direct dealings with him, she always received feedback from the Secretary General’s office about her work.

Although they had only seen each other a few times, they truly got to know each other on a trip to Philadelphia. “That was on a Friday and on Monday he called me to his office and said: ‘Come work for me.’” Some time later the relationship went beyond the professional sphere. Within Almagro’s inner circle everyone has different characteristics that are complemented by his personality. It is difficult for the Secretary General to speak about his partner and role. “Let her talk about it,” he says. But about the rest of his team, he goes into details.”

Tras ser investigado,el presidente del Banco Interamericano d Desarrollo fue destituido al haber mantenido una relación con una subordinada. Y para cuándo la investigación al secretario general d la OEA, @Almagro_OEA2015, q mantiene tb una relación sentimental con su subordinada? pic.twitter.com/fHyiL2Z7qi — Francesca Emanuele🔻 (@emanuelefrance6) October 4, 2022

The accusation that Almagro’s relationship with Vidaurri violated OAS ethics surfaced less than one month after the DC-based Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) voted to remove its president, Trump appointee Mauricio Claver-Carone, following an independent investigation which revealed he maintained an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and even moved to increase her salary by 43 percent.

Claver-Carone’s ouster sparked rumors that partisans within the Biden Administration are working to remove Trump-aligned forces within regional institutions such as the IDB and OAS. If removed, Almagro could prove the latest casualty of that campaign. While heading the OAS, Almagro provided aggressive support for US policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly regarding Washington’s efforts to overthrow the elected governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Almagro’s record has attracted accusations of cronyism and hypocritical conduct for years.