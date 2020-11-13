REPORTS
As Trump rejects US election, Biden signals continued regime change abroad
UK Labour civil war? Jeremy Corbyn suspended even as report vindicates him on anti-Semitism smears
Remembering Stephen F. Cohen: Katrina vanden Heuvel on life and love with eminent Russia scholar
What Biden’s election means for Venezuela
US military seeks to “create new base in Syria” – Syrian journalist
Using human rights to promote war: debunking UN’s new Venezuela report
Como la nueva senadora socialista de Bolivia resistió el terror del golpe de estado: Conozca a Patricia Arce
Gobierno golpista boliviano detiene, expone y amenaza a observadores internacionales en vísperas de las elecciones
El ‘juicio del siglo’ contra Julian Assange: 10 razones para salvar el futuro del periodismo
What Biden’s election means for Venezuela
Anya Parampil
·
November 13, 2020
Red Lines
Leo Flores of CODEPINK joins Anya Parampil to discuss what the election of Joe Biden will mean for US Venezuela policy, and the importance of Venezuela’s upcoming parliamentary elections in preserving the country’s sovereignty.
