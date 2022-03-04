Forever war in Ukraine or an end to the unipolar world?

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Moscow-based international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility of a prolonged war.

Mark Sleboda offers a critical assessment of Russia’s military maneuvers in the early days of the conflict in Ukraine and evaluates the possibility of a Syria-style dirty war erupting in the country. Sleboda also explains how the war has ushered in a “great decoupling” between Russia and the West and why he believes it could represent the “end of the unipolar world.”